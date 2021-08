Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 10:07 Hits: 7

France’s wine production could slump by as much as 30% this year, to its lowest level in decades, after vineyards were hit by spring frosts and summer downpours, its farm ministry said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20210806-french-wine-production-faces-lowest-output-in-decades-after-cold-spells-heavy-rains