Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 10:04 Hits: 7

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Health Department has dismissed as fake news two viral messages, one on the sale of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Butterworth and the other regarding imposition of the enhanced movement control order (MCO) in the state. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/true-or-not/2021/08/06/fake-news-sinovac-sold-at-rm225-and-emco-in-three-penang-localities-simply-untrue-says-health-dept