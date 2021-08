Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 08:50 Hits: 3

Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed on Aug 6, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/08/06/google-founder-gets-new-zealand-residency-raising-questions