Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 07:30 Hits: 5

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police have charged a DJ with violating the country's controversial pornography law after the 28-year-old staged a street protest against COVID-19 movement curbs dressed in a mask and red two-piece bikini earlier this week. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/06/indonesian-dj-faces-pornography-charges-over-covid-19-bikini-protest