Category: World Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 07:28 Hits: 8

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities battling the country's worst ever wildfires have been accused of failing to prepare for the threat after official data showed they spent only a fraction of the modest funds budgeted to prevent forest fires this year. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/06/turkey-spent-only-fraction-of-forest-protection-budget-before-wildfires-erupted