Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 22:14 Hits: 3

If the end-goal of Washington’s 20-year war in Afghanistan was to tighten Beijing’s embrace of Kabul, it is proving to be a masterstroke, says Hannan Hussain.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/china-afghanistan-taliban-military-us-etim-bri-central-asia-2088871