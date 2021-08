Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 16:53 Hits: 1

California’s Project Homekey – an initiative where the state buys and repurposes vacant hotels, motels, and other unused properties to serve as housing for the homeless – is now set to expand from 6,000 to 42,000 housing units.

