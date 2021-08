Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 16:54 Hits: 1

In an act of apology, the Australian government will distribute 1.1 billion Australian dollars to address Indigenous inequity. The compensation includes payouts to children of the Stolen Generations who were separated from their families under assimilation policies.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0805/Healing-step-Australia-pledges-813M-for-Indigenous-peoples?icid=rss