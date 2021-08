Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 16:56 Hits: 1

On Thursday, Iran swore in a new president: Ebrahim Raisi, former judiciary chief and protégé of Iran’s supreme leader. In his speech, Mr. Raisi stressed his aim to lift U.S. sanctions, repair rifts with neighboring countries, and ease a mounting economic crisis.

