Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 16:59 Hits: 1

The Mexican government has sued U.S. gun manufacturers and distributors, alleging that their commercial practices have fueled gun violence in Mexico.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2021/0805/Long-shot-Mexico-sues-U.S.-gunmakers-for-rampant-violence?icid=rss