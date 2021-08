Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 19:59 Hits: 4

A federal probe of a 2019 arrest in Louisiana is examining the case for obstruction of justice. During the arrest, Ronald Greene, a Black man, was punched and brutalized by police and later died. State officials refused to release body camera video for more than two years.

