News Roundup: Richard Trumka dies at 72; Greene once again attempts to provoke violence

In the news today: Top labor leader and AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka has died at age 72. The Florida pandemic surge continues to hold national headlines. Conspiracy crank Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to make violence-stoking statements, this time with a suggestion that southerners use their "Second Amendment rights" against anyone "showing up" at their homes to promote vaccinations. Her behavior continues to be far beneath that which is expected of any member of Congress and, once again, should result in her expulsion.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died

Florida's DeSantis is in over his head, now presiding over catastrophic new COVID-19 surge

Trump's coup is still succeeding

QAnon congresswoman's leaked video from an Alabama Republican women's event is especially horrifying

‘There needs to be a reckoning’: Officer who was almost killed on Jan. 6 wants justice

Community Spotlight:

The Buzz About Public Banks: Economic Justice Panacea or Progressive Pipe Dream?

Also trending from the community:

Federal judge punishes Colorado lawyers for 2020 election lawsuit

Jeffrey Clark's Seditious Letter To Destroy American Democracy

