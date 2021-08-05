These defendants charged with violent felonies at the Capitol riot may now get plea deals

Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 20:34 Hits: 6

A group of defendants in the Capitol insurrection investigation are now being offered plea deals by U.S. prosecutors.

On Thursday, a federal prosecutor indicated that the six riot suspects are "accused of forming a 'shield wall' of stolen police equipment as they battled officers in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6." according to a new report from Reuters.

During the hearing before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Jackson offered a status update for six of the suspects, who are facing felony charges in connection with the Capitol riots. Jackson confirmed the plea deals had already been offered.

Court documents detail the allegations against the defendants, as Reuters explained:

Prosecutors allege in court documents the accused rioters used police riot shields and batons to attack uniformed officers guarding the Capitol and that crowd members could also be 'overheard planning and implementing a rotation of rioters to have the 'fresh' rioters up front' to form a 'shield wall' to stop police from using pepper spray.

The developments about the latest plea deals being offered come as a mounting number of suspects are being charged for their alleged participation in the Capitol riots.

The publication reports that more than 530 individuals are now facing charges for participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

