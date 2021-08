Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 20:34 Hits: 4

The 21 activists who had been arrested for attending an LGBTQ event in May have been acquitted. The activists were taken into custody by police in a move that caused outrage among rights groups.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ghana-court-acquits-21-lgbtq-activists-arrested-during-crackdown/a-58774894?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf