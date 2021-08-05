The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Pandemic Made the Divide Between Ruling and Working Class Clearer Than Ever - A conversation with world-renowned economist Richard D. Wolff.

In this special episode of Working People, we chat with world-renowned economist Richard D. Wolff about how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated changes to the terrain of work, how we define "working class," and what we need to do to build a broad, diverse, and strong working-class politics in the 21st century.

  • Jules Taylor, "Working People Theme Song"
  • Elder Flower, "Capital Letters"

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/richard-wolff-working-people-pandemic-politics

