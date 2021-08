Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 12:40 Hits: 4

A recent nationwide, multi-faith public-opinion survey has found that Indians value both religious tolerance and co-existence, on the one hand, and religious exclusivity and segregation, on the other. But this apparent contradiction, although astonishing to many, is in fact not entirely surprising.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/pew-india-survey-religious-tolerance-and-segregation-by-shashi-tharoor-2021-08