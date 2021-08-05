This Is What America Looks Like : Ilhan Omar on Her Refugee Journey from Mogadishu to Minneapolis

Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 12:25 Hits: 4

We speak with Minnesota Congressmember Ilhan Omar about her memoir “This Is What America Looks Like,” the Biden administration’s recent airstrikes in her birth country of Somalia and why the U.S. must remain a country of refuge for people fleeing war and poverty like she did. Omar adds that the Biden administration must stop enforcing Trump-era immigration rules that allow for expedited deportations of asylum seekers. “These policy choices have consequences. We have a moral imperative in this country to get our immigration policy right and make it a more humane system,” she says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/5/rep_ilhan_omar