Rep. Ilhan Omar Backs Ballot Initiative to Abolish Minneapolis Police Create New Public Safety Department

Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 12:41 Hits: 6

Congressmember Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, whose district includes Minneapolis, says she supports a ballot initiative to abolish the city’s police department and replace it with a new “Department of Public Safety.” Local activists have already gathered tens of thousands of signatures for the move. “We’ve had a very incompetent and brutal police department for a really long time,” says Omar, who adds that while much of the world associates the city’s cops with the murder of George Floyd, local residents have witnessed the department’s violence for much longer.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/5/ilhan_omar_minnesota_policing_reform