The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

New report reveals the US government is investigating a $5,800 gift to Mike Pompeo

Category: World Hits: 3

New report reveals the US government is investigating a $5,800 gift to Mike Pompeo

The U.S. State Department has revealed that it has opened an investigation into the disappearance of an expensive bottle of whiskey gifted to former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to The New York Times, the pricey bottle of whiskey, which cost $5,800, was given to Pompeo by the Japanese government approximately two years ago. Now, however, it appears to be missing.

On Wednesday, August 4, the department filed a notice in the Federal Registrar. The department said, "it could find no trace of the bottle's whereabouts and that there is an "ongoing inquiry" into what happened to the booze," according to The Associated Press.

The investigation was included in the department's report of the annual accounting of gifts senior department officials received from foreign governments. As an Office of Protocol requirement, the department must maintain accurate reports and tracking of all gifts from foreign governments.

"The department is looking into the matter and has an ongoing inquiry," it said in the Federal Register notice. However, the correspondence offered no additional details.

A representative for Pompeo has also released a statement on his behalf insisting he "has no knowledge of the gift and has not been contacted by anyone regarding an investigation of it."

However, Pompeo did report that he had received two lavish rugs totaling an estimated $19,400 from the president of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates foreign minister. Despite Pompeo's denial about the whereabouts of the bottle, the publication notes that it is illegal for government officials to accept any gifts from foreign governments that cost over $390.00.

image
image.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/08/mike-pompeo/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version