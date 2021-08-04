New report reveals the US government is investigating a $5,800 gift to Mike Pompeo

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 21:52 Hits: 3

The U.S. State Department has revealed that it has opened an investigation into the disappearance of an expensive bottle of whiskey gifted to former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to The New York Times, the pricey bottle of whiskey, which cost $5,800, was given to Pompeo by the Japanese government approximately two years ago. Now, however, it appears to be missing.

On Wednesday, August 4, the department filed a notice in the Federal Registrar. The department said, "it could find no trace of the bottle's whereabouts and that there is an "ongoing inquiry" into what happened to the booze," according to The Associated Press.

The investigation was included in the department's report of the annual accounting of gifts senior department officials received from foreign governments. As an Office of Protocol requirement, the department must maintain accurate reports and tracking of all gifts from foreign governments.

"The department is looking into the matter and has an ongoing inquiry," it said in the Federal Register notice. However, the correspondence offered no additional details.

A representative for Pompeo has also released a statement on his behalf insisting he "has no knowledge of the gift and has not been contacted by anyone regarding an investigation of it."

However, Pompeo did report that he had received two lavish rugs totaling an estimated $19,400 from the president of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates foreign minister. Despite Pompeo's denial about the whereabouts of the bottle, the publication notes that it is illegal for government officials to accept any gifts from foreign governments that cost over $390.00.

