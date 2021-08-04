Biden Agrees To Extend Eviction Ban, 11 Million People at Risk

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 02:14 Hits: 3

On Tuesday, Joe Biden's administration authorized a new eviction ban for another 60 days after progressive lawmakers staged a protest and spent the night outside the Capitol to demand an extension as 11 million U.S. citizens would be automatically homeless.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the measure applies to “counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels” of Covid-19 and will last until October 3."

The moratorium was ordered after an intense campaign lead by Reps. Cori Bush, as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined to pressure the government to protect millions of families.

More than 11 million Americans are behind on their rent and many could be pushed from their homes when the national #EvictionBan expires.



If you are concerned about foreclosure or eviction, we are here to help. Please email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 410-366-8550 ext. 249. pic.twitter.com/OQPU2VOGek July 27, 2021

It is estimated that the eviction ban will impact 80 percent of counties and 90 percent of the U.S. population. However, progressive politicians are rushing to get some legislation on the issue before the moratorium expires as the latest decision can still be challenged in the Supreme Court.

"When in fact the moratorium ends, we absolutely cannot be in the same place we are in now. We need to have some legislation passed in Congress, in the House, especially," Rep. Barbara Lee said.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The government of Cuba reiterates the denunciations against the interventionist maneuvers and plans that the US government is implementing through the Organization of American States. pic.twitter.com/lUwrMT34vS July 28, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Biden-Agrees-To-Extend-Eviction-Ban-11-Million-People-at-Risk-20210803-0020.html