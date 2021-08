Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 03:01 Hits: 5

Australia will pay reparations to Indigenous children who were forcibly taken away from their families in the 1900s. A series of other measures were announced for closing the gap for the "Stolen Generation."

