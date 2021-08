Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 03:17 Hits: 6

Against the backdrop of growing protests over water shortages, Iran's new hardline president takes office on Thursday. For ordinary Iranians, a life in fear and repression will continue, writes Azadeh Pourzand.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-iranian-regime-will-stop-at-nothing-to-ensure-survival/a-58751612?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf