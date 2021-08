Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 01:02 Hits: 5

The Taliban warned Wednesday of more attacks targeting Afghan government leaders, a day after the defence minister escaped an assassination attempt and as the insurgents fought to take control of a string of besieged cities across the country.

