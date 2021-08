Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 08:26 Hits: 8

With ambitious spending plans and efforts to curb corporate power, US President Joe Biden hopes not only to spur an inclusive economic recovery, but also to defuse widespread anger among American workers. But with the US economy already rebounding strongly from pandemic-induced recession, critics warn that there are dangers to excessive stimulus.

