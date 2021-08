Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 08:33 Hits: 7

System change is required to avert potential catastrophes such as climate change-induced weather events, declining agricultural productivity, and future pandemics. But it is difficult to get people to tackle such threats in concert when most perceive only a slow deterioration.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/global-catastrophes-human-perception-and-action-by-diane-coyle-2021-08