Alba -TCP Executive Secretary Meets With Iran’s President

Wednesday, 04 August 2021

The Executive Secretay of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty's (ALBA-TCP) Sacha Llorenti met on Wednesday with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi to talk about bilateral matters.

"I had the privilege and honor to hold a meeting with HE Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We extended the congratulations of ALBA-TCP for his inauguration; we discussed our coincidences and the common agenda," Llorenti said via Twitter.

August 4, 2021

During the meeting, Iran's president remarked that strengthening relationships with the Latin American block is a priority of his government. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop its political and economic relations with the ALBA-TCP member states and considers it in line with the values ​​and common positions of the two parties," Raisi highlighted.

Llorenti also stressed the importance of collaboration to face the U.S. threat. "Iran and ALBA have much in common, and both seek to defend the independence and sovereignty of nations and confront the extravagance of the United States," the official added.

