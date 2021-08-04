The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Alba -TCP Executive Secretary Meets With Iran’s President

Category: World Hits: 6

Alba -TCP Executive Secretary Meets With Iran’s President

The Executive Secretay of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty's (ALBA-TCP) Sacha Llorenti met on Wednesday with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi to talk about bilateral matters.

RELATED:

Bolivarian Alliance Holds Presidential Summit in Caracas

"I had the privilege and honor to hold a meeting with HE Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We extended the congratulations of ALBA-TCP for his inauguration; we discussed our coincidences and the common agenda," Llorenti said via Twitter.

During the meeting, Iran's president remarked that strengthening relationships with the Latin American block is a priority of his government. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop its political and economic relations with the ALBA-TCP member states and considers it in line with the values ​​and common positions of the two parties," Raisi highlighted.

Llorenti also stressed the importance of collaboration to face the U.S. threat. "Iran and ALBA have much in common, and both seek to defend the independence and sovereignty of nations and confront the extravagance of the United States," the official added.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Alba--TCP-Executive-Secretary-Meets-With-Irans-President-20210804-0013.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version