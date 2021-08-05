The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Malaysian PM To Seek Confidence Vote in Parliament

Category: World Hits: 7

Malaysian PM To Seek Confidence Vote in Parliament

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Wednesday that he will seek a confidence vote in September to decide if he commands majority support among members of the country's lower house of parliament.

RELATED:

The G7 Declaration Embodies Cold War Thinking, China Says

Muhyiddin said in a televised speech that he still held the support of a majority of members of parliament (MPs) and had informed the country's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

"A motion for a vote of confidence in me will be tabled in the lower house when parliament convenes in September," he said.

The upcoming parliament session is scheduled from Sept. 6 to 30.

Muhyiddin's announcement comes after Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, president of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), a component of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, announced withdrawing support for the prime minister.

Muhyiddin has been holding on to power with a slim majority and the withdrawal of UMNO could see him having an insufficient number of MPs to continue governing.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Malaysian-PM-To-Seek-Confidence-Vote-in-Parliament-20210804-0019.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version