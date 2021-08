Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 06:03 Hits: 6

US Congress has yet to approve the arms deal. It also includes munition, spares, training, ground stations, and upgrades for Taiwan's previous generation of Howitzers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taiwan-thanks-us-for-howitzer-artillery-systems/a-58762694?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf