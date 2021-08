Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 05:16 Hits: 8

Teen and tween skaters from Japan and Britain soared to victory in the women’s park competition on Wednesday, while 18-year-old Australian Keegan Palmer claimed gold in the men’s contest on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210805-teens-dominate-the-park-as-first-ever-olympic-skateboarding-wraps-up