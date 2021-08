Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 07:46 Hits: 8

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will deploy four Tu-22M3 supersonic strategic bombers in drills near the Afghan border in Uzbekistan, Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday. Read full story

