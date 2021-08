Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 15:53 Hits: 1

A day after the previous eviction moratorium expired, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new moratorium set to last until Oct. 3. Progressives pushed for the extension, saying renters are at risk of facing homelessness during a pandemic.

