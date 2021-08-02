Inflamed : Dr. Rupa Marya Raj Patel on Deep Medicine How Capitalism Primes Us for Sickness

Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 12:15 Hits: 1

As much of the world struggles to cope with the pandemic and its impacts, we speak with Dr. Rupa Marya and Raj Patel, co-authors of the new book, “Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice,” which examines the social and environmental roots of poor health. “Inflammation is the body’s appropriate response to damage, or the threat of damage,” says Marya, a physician and co-founder of the Do No Harm Coalition. “We’re learning that the social structures around us, the environmental, political structures around us, are tuning the immune system to sound out the full range of inflammation.” Patel adds that “capitalism primes bodies … for sickness.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/2/inflamed_rupa_marya_raj_patel_interview