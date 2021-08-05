News Roundup: Trump team inched toward coup; calls for Cuomo's resignation continue to grow

Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 02:30 Hits: 2

In the news today: Newly released documents show we came very close to a January coup. Trump administration members battled internally over whether to use the Justice Department to push false information casting doubt on the validity of the U.S. presidential election, and the "yes" team came perilously close to winning. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing near-universal demands for his resignation after an arrogant, nasty press conference in which he implausibly claimed none of his many, many accusers should be believed. As for Trump, he continues to rake in donor cash with claims that the election was rigged against him. What's he doing with that cash? Keeping it, of course.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Another piece of Trump's failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election comes to light

• Cuomo's arrogant bluster backfires. Everyone from Biden down is demanding he resign

• Donald Trump, serial grifter who never gives back, has soaked up more than $100 million in donations

• 'Irreparable injury to the United States': Judge temporarily halts Abbott's order targeting migrants

• Study finds social media giants could monitor and eliminate hate speech—they just don’t want to

Community Spotlight:

• Bookchat: Buying Bertrand Russell on my way to Japan

Also trending from the community:

• The greatest political corruption scandal in U.S. history, and America is outraged for HALF A DAY?

• Police union finally stands up for officer at Capitol! No, wait ... he was an insurrectionist

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2043864