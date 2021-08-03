Refugees Continue to Face Extreme Danger in Mediterranean Sea as Aid Groups Scramble to Respond

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 12:12 Hits: 0

The number of refugees trying to reach European soil continues to grow due to worsening poverty, violence and the climate crisis, and over 1,100 refugees have perished crossing the Mediterranean so far this year, according to the United Nations. We speak with Laurence Bondard of SOS Méditerranée, a humanitarian group that rescues migrants at sea, who says there is a severe shortage of search-and-rescue resources in the area to address the crisis. “The people that are actually fleeing via the sea that are on tremendously unseaworthy dinghies — most of the time without life jackets, without enough food or water — are in extreme danger, and they cannot always be rescued,” Bondard says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/3/mediterranean_sea_migration_crisis_europe