Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 16:28 Hits: 5

Iranian lawmakers agreed to discuss a bill that would restrict social media apps. Many fear the bill will disrupt communication and hurt entrepreneurs in Iran, where an estimated 1 million people use social media to run their businesses.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0804/Why-Iran-s-new-social-media-bill-may-threaten-livelihoods?icid=rss