Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 20:57 Hits: 7

The Olympics’ Rule 50 has long discouraged protest. But today, as many societies debate the limits of political expression, so are the Games.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0804/Can-free-expression-and-neutrality-coexist-at-Games-Athletes-test-limits?icid=rss