Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 16:25 Hits: 5

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has been fighting her extradition case while under house arrest in Vancouver, Canada.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/8/4/huawei-cfo-final-weeks-of-us-extradition-hearings-begin