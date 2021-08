Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 09:59 Hits: 2

The Biden administration sees fit to chastise other states for ignoring the decisions of international tribunals. But one would expect that US leaders might at least reconsider their own sore loser strategy toward these important institutions.

