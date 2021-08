Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 15:48 Hits: 2

There is no sound argument for applying lender-of-last-resort protection to privately issued cryptocurrencies. But regulators can prevent the all-too-predictable liquidity squeeze caused by a run on stablecoins – including by regulating them out of existence if necessary.

