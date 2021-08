Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 16:54 Hits: 2

A decade ago, few economists were bullish about the growth of China’s external financial strength. But the government’s commitment to capital-market opening and renminbi internationalization – together with China’s sheer size – have fueled a rapid financial rise that will only continue.

