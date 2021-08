Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 09:50 Hits: 4

Vigorous economic competition certainly has a place in today’s world. But economists may currently be overly reliant on this default approach, attributing to a lack of discipline outcomes that may instead result from insufficient solidarity and concern.

