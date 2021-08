Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 13:35 Hits: 7

A full year after the first indications that mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 would be highly effective and safe, the world is now reeling from even more dangerous variants of the virus. What does that say about us, particularly in the wealthy Global North?

