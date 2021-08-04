Cuomo Must Go: Sexual Harassment Report Prompts Demands for NY Gov. to Resign or Face Impeachment

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 12:12 Hits: 5

Pressure is growing on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, released the damning findings of an independent investigation Tuesday about how Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of the law. “The report is devastating, and it is disturbing. And unfortunately, it’s not surprising to anyone who has spent time in Albany,” says New York state Senator Julia Salazar. We also speak with Sochie Nnaemeka, state director of the New York Working Families Party, who says removing Cuomo must include a wider reckoning with how Albany operates. “We need to usher in a post-Cuomo moment,” says Nnaemeka. “We need a full transformation of New York state.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/4/andrew_cuomo_resignation_sexual_harassment_report