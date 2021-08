Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 08:01 Hits: 5

The bomb-and-gun attack killed at least eight people and wounded 20. The minister was not hurt, but the Taliban warned of more attacks against top officials.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-taliban-claim-attack-targeting-defense-minister/a-58751640?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf