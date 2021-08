Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 08:34 Hits: 5

International relations are shifting across the Middle East as regional powers adapt to America's retrenchment and China's growing influence. Although the region could become the site of another great-power competition, it also has a chance to pursue diplomatic openings and new security arrangements.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/middle-east-new-era-of-rapprochement-diplomacy-by-fawaz-a-gerges-2021-08