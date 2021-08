Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 07:46 Hits: 6

Lebanon on Wednesday marks a year since a cataclysmic explosion ravaged Beirut, with a mix of grief over lost lives and rage at the impunity for its worst peacetime disaster at a time when its economy was already in tatters.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210804-special-program-beirut-explosion-one-year-on