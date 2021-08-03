The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tokyo Olympics: Elaine Thompson-Herah completes unprecedented 'double-double'

Category: World Hits: 2

Elaine Thompson-Herah confirms her place among the pantheon of sprint greats as she secures an unprecedented women's 100m-200m 'double-double' with a sensational victory over the longer distance in Tokyo.

Read more https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/58069612

