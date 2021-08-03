Tokyo Olympics: Elaine Thompson-Herah completes unprecedented 'double-double'

Elaine Thompson-Herah confirms her place among the pantheon of sprint greats as she secures an unprecedented women's 100m-200m 'double-double' with a sensational victory over the longer distance in Tokyo.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015