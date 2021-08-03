I Alone Can Fix It : Book Details Trump's Last Year the Military's Fear He Would Stage a Coup

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 12:41 Hits: 2

A new book by two Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporters provides fresh details on former President Trump’s response to the pandemic, his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results, and the events surrounding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The book, “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” details how the country’s top general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, feared Trump would wage a coup after losing the November election, among other revelations. We speak with co-authors Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, who say their reporting unearthed “a lot of things that made our jaws drop to the ground.” In an interview for the book, Trump said his only regret during his last year in office was not deploying the military against Black Lives Matter protesters. “He wanted to use active-duty troops on the streets of America’s cities to combat American protesters who were exercising their First Amendment rights,” says Rucker.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/3/trump_i_alone_can_fix_it