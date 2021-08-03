Iran’s Supreme Leader Endorses Raisi as New President

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 11:50 Hits: 4

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday endorsed Ebrahim Raisi as the new president of the Islamic republic.

In June, Raisi was elected by the Iranians as their eighth president since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 by promising to improve the economic conditions which have been seriously affected by U.S. sanctions and the pandemic.

"The message of the people on election day was that they want change, justice, the fight against poverty and discrimination, and the elimination of social and economic problems," he said.

To solve problems related to public debt, inflation, the pandemic, and electricity and water shortages, he has designed a short-term program, which will be complemented by a program for the next four years in office.

As for foreign policy, Raisi has announced his priority is to boost cooperation and interaction with the world. Because of the transfer of power in Iran, negotiations to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal have been put on hold. When those restart, the parties involved will continue to get the United States to return to the nuclear pact and lift its sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

"Of course, we will seek the removal of cruel sanctions but we will not condition our economy and the needs of the population on the will of foreigners," Raisi said during his ratification ceremony.

Facing major domestic and international challenges, he will assume his presidency after taking the oath of office in the parliament on Thursday.

