Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 04:13 Hits: 4

Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) decided on Monday to open an investigation into far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his statements claiming there will be fraud in next year’s elections.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210803-brazil-court-to-investigate-bolsonaro-for-baseless-warnings-of-voter-fraud